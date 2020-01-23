Home

Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
More Obituaries for ANNA BUDZIK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNA E. (HARDEK) BUDZIK

ANNA E. (HARDEK) BUDZIK Obituary
BUDZIK ANNA E. (HARDEK)

Of Turtle Creek, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank Budzik. Loving mother of Elena (Mark) Swinney of Chalfant, Frank Budzik of Latrobe, and the late Christine (the late Richard) Reczynski. Cherished grandmother of Thomas Swinney, Amy Gates, Julianne Swinney, Mark Swinney, and Rhonda Crowe, along with Rhonda's family. Adored great-grandmother of Diem Gates. Anna was a proud member of the Forest Hills AARP Club and was a retired employee of the Mellon Bank Accounting Department. Anna's visitation and burial are private. Arrangements by PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, PA 15145, (412) 823-9350.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
