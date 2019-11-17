Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-0213
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNA FLAHERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNA E. FLAHERTY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNA E. FLAHERTY Obituary
FLAHERTY ANNA E.

On Thursday, November 14, 2019, Anna E. "Betsy", age 93, of Crafton Heights. Beloved daughter of the late Anna and James Flaherty; loving sister of Jamette (late Ken) Miller, Elaine (late Sam) Abernathey, Carole (late Joe) Davey, Sondra Flaherty and the late James Flaherty; also numerous nieces and nephews; and the late special friend, Warren Owens. Betsy was employed by AT&T for over 50 years. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC., FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where the funeral service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. If desired, memorials may be made to the Hawthorne Avenue Presbyterian Church, 90 Hawthorne Ave., Pgh., PA 15205. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -