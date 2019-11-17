|
|
FLAHERTY ANNA E.
On Thursday, November 14, 2019, Anna E. "Betsy", age 93, of Crafton Heights. Beloved daughter of the late Anna and James Flaherty; loving sister of Jamette (late Ken) Miller, Elaine (late Sam) Abernathey, Carole (late Joe) Davey, Sondra Flaherty and the late James Flaherty; also numerous nieces and nephews; and the late special friend, Warren Owens. Betsy was employed by AT&T for over 50 years. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC., FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where the funeral service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. If desired, memorials may be made to the Hawthorne Avenue Presbyterian Church, 90 Hawthorne Ave., Pgh., PA 15205. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019