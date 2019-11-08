Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
ANNA E. (MINNEY) MORRIS

ANNA E. (MINNEY) MORRIS Obituary
MORRIS ANNA E. (MINNEY)

Age 100, of Scott Twp., on November 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Samuel A. Morris; loving mother of Elizabeth Revis and Barbara Lipscomb; cherished grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt of many. Family and friends received on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), where a service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019
