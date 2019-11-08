|
MORRIS ANNA E. (MINNEY)
Age 100, of Scott Twp., on November 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Samuel A. Morris; loving mother of Elizabeth Revis and Barbara Lipscomb; cherished grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt of many. Family and friends received on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), where a service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019