|
|
RICKETTS ANNA E. (FLATINGER)
Anna E. (Flatinger) Ricketts, age 90, of Hampton Township, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She was born November 12, 1928, in Canfield, Ohio and was the wife of Ralph Thomas "Tom" Ricketts for 71 years. Anna was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church. She was a seamstress. She is survived by her husband, Tom Ricketts; sons, Allyn (Rachel) of Latrobe, Thomas "Tucker" of New Springfiled, Ohio and Terry (Amy) of Charleston, WV; sister, Teresa Royse of Boyton Beach, Florida; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Adam and Anna (Ochiscan) Flatinger; sister, Rosalie Flatinger and brother, Martin Flatinger. Anna's family will welcome friends from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. There also will be visitation at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Allison Park. The Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. David Ewing officiating. She will be laid to rest at Hampton Cemetery in Allison Park. Memorial donations may be given in Anna's honor to Epworth United Methodist Church, 1300 Burchfield Road, Allison Park, PA 15101. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Anna's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019