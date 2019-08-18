|
|
TAKACS ANNA E. "BETTY" (MUELLER)
Age 98, formerly of Hays, residing at Lawson Nursing Home, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh on September 13, 1920, to Othmar and Eleanor (Niederst) Mueller. Devoted wife of 69 years to the late Stephen Takacs; loving mother to Jean M. (Oliver) Guthrie of Belle Vernon, PA and James A. (Alice) Takacs of Pittsburgh, PA; cherished grandmother of Andrea Guthrie, Laurene (Stan) Nowakowski and Linda (Fred) Smith; also survived by four great-grandchildren, Brianna, Justin, Sean and Lauren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents and a brother, Othmar (Armella) Mueller. Mrs. Takacs proudly worked as a homemaker for all of her married life, always thinking of family first. Her hobbies included sewing, knitting and crocheting items for family members and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Lawson Nursing Home for the exceptionally kind, compassionate, professional care given to our mother during her stay with them. Friends received on Monday from 1 to 8 p.m. at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 412-461-6394. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Angels R.C. Church in Hays. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 Please share your condolences and memories at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019