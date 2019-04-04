Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret of Scotland Church
310 Mansfield Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
St. Maximillian Kolbe Parish Cemetery
ANNA F. BODNAR

ANNA F. BODNAR

ANNA F. BODNAR Obituary
BODNAR ANNA F.

Age 91, formerly of Greentree and Carrick, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John J. Joyce and John J. Bodnar. Devoted mother of Donald (Karen) Joyce, Richard (Colleen) Joyce, Linda (David) Culbert, Barbara Rigot, Robert (Patricia) Bodnar, Richard (Laurie) Brennan, the late Kathleen Brennan and the late Elaine (Joseph) Kearn; also survived by 20 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. For many years, Anna was the matriarch of seven large loving families. Her love and support will be dearly missed. Friends welcome Sunday 4-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10 a.m. St. Margaret of Scotland Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment St. Maximillian Kolbe Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, in honor of her two husbands who proudly served their country, family suggests contributions to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Condolences may be sent to:


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019
