ANNA F. (DANOWSKI) WILKINSON

ANNA F. (DANOWSKI) WILKINSON Obituary
WILKINSON ANNA F. (DANOWSKI)

On June 22, 2019, age 91, of West Mifflin. Beloved wife of the late Alfred G. Wilkinson; loving mother of Nancy (Larry) Gamble, Judith Wilkinson, Timothy (Robin) Wilkinson, the late Kathleen (surviving, Mark) Bobonich and the late Janet (surviving, Michael) Amaya; cherished grandmother of Amanda, Corey, Ann Marie, Alyson, Lauren, Madeline Ann, Rachel, Ryan and the late Alexandra; great-grandmother of Anabel, Julie, Cora and Thea; survived by many nieces and nephews. Thanks to the staff at Charles Morris Alderdice Unit  for all the love and wonderful care you have given to Anna. A private family burial will take place at Lebanon Church Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-461-6394.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 24, 2019
