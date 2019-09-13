|
|
MARCY ANNA G. (MICHALOSKI)
Age 92, of Carnegie, on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Beloved wife of 59 years of the late Victor M. Marcy; daughter of the late John and Anna Bryozowski; beloved aunt of Louis (Annita) Sturman, Ann (Jordan) Bisceglia, Irene (Julius) Barbera, Marie Sturman, Carol Sturman, David (Marge) Mulhern and many other loving great-neices and nephews. Friends welcome MONDAY 2-4, 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd. Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Tuesday in S.S. Simon & Jude Church. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019