Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
S.S. Simon & Jude Church
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNA MARCY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNA G. (MICHALOSKI) MARCY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNA G. (MICHALOSKI) MARCY Obituary
MARCY ANNA G. (MICHALOSKI)

Age 92, of Carnegie, on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Beloved wife of 59 years of the late Victor M. Marcy; daughter of the late John and Anna Bryozowski; beloved aunt of Louis (Annita) Sturman, Ann (Jordan) Bisceglia, Irene (Julius) Barbera, Marie Sturman, Carol Sturman, David (Marge) Mulhern and many other loving great-neices and nephews. Friends welcome MONDAY 2-4, 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd. Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Tuesday in S.S. Simon & Jude Church. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now