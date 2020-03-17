HOLOWATYJ ANNA
On Monday, March 16, 2020, of Carrick. Wife of the late Dmytro Holowatyj. Mother of Mary (the late Mark) Byrum, John (Anna) Holowatyj and the late Irene Holowatyj; grandmother of James (Erin) Byrum, Gregory and Michael Holowatyj; great-grandmother of Olive (Byrum) Gallup. Friends received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 on Wednesday from 12 noon to 1:00 p.m. at a time a Funeral Liturgy will be held. Thank you to the Ladies' Auxiliary of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church and also to Manorcare and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.