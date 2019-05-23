BOSSHART-SCHARPF ANNA L.

Age 88, of Blawnox, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Fred Scharpf and the late Charles Bosshart; loving mother of Charles (Kim) Bosshart and Bruce Bosshart; stepmother of Eric (Mary Lou), Gregory (Peggy), and Katybeth (John); grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 10; sister of Virginia, Jakie, and Sandy; daughter of the late Virginia and Lawrence VanHorn. Visitation will be held on Friday, 12-2 p.m., at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 930 Center Avenue, Blawnox, PA 15238. Family and friends will gather at the Funeral Home on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. for final prayers, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Pio Parish / St. Edward Church in Blawnox. In lieu of flowers, please make all memorial contributions to . www.thomasmsmithfh.com