HOSHOWSKY ANNA L.
Of Brookline, on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Wife of the late John; sister of Helen Woytko and Elizabeth Cubbison; also many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 Friday, 6-8 p.m. only. Blessing Service Saturday at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Jefferson Memorial Park. Parastas Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. Aunt Ine was a second mother and grandmother to a large and extended family. She had a devoted faith in God, her late husband, John and family.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020