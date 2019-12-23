|
RUSH ANNA L.
On Saturday, December 21, 2019, at New Hope, Anna L. (Lutz) Rush, age 101, formerly of Brighton Heights. Wife of the late John F. Rush; mother of Anna (late Roger) McDowell, Robert (Lynn) Rush, Richard (late Babe) Rush, Raymond (Cheryl) Rush and the late John (Marcie) Rush; sister of Rita Yakel and the late Dorothy Schnubb, Jack Lutz and Lois Sisler; also survived by 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Anna worked at St. John's Hospital and worked as a seamstress for Horne's Downtown. She volunteered on the election board until she was 85; was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America-Court Bellevue and the Ladies of Charity at Risen Lord Church. She raised money and collected supplies for troops in Afghanistan, and for her volunteer work, city council declared April 19, 2011, Anna Rush Day in Pittsburgh. Anna made her famous lemon meringue and coconut cream pies for many years for Lenten fish fries at Risen Lord Parish and defeated a local bakery in a pie bake-off. Family and friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019, at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue 15202. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Church of the Assumption, Bellevue. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the CD of A-Court Bellevue or Ladies of Charity.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 23, 2019