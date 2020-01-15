Home

Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-1950
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
TACKER ANNA L. "TEE"

Age 90, of Peters Township, formerly of Turtle Creek, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Loving aunt of Sandra (Tom) Pirosko, Ardis Pivik, Debbie (Rick) Lighthart, Tina (Mark) Rose and Tricia (Lester) Tuck. Tee is also survived by ten great-nieces and nephews and eight great-great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Huston J. Tacker, Sr. and Anna L. (Steiner) Tacker; siblings, Huston J. Tacker, Jr., Irene L. Carter and Arthur (Surviving Wife Lois) Tacker. Tee worked as an administrative assistant for 35 years at Westinghouse in East Pittsburgh. She loved to sew and play BINGO, but most importantly she loved her family. Friends will be received Thursday from noon until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Private interment will be held at Church Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to TC Open Charitable Foundation at 314 Buckingham Drive, Venetia, PA 15367 or at tcopen.org/donate. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -