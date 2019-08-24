Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
ANNA LaMARK

ANNA LaMARK Obituary
LaMARK ANNA

Of Marshall Twp., on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Wife of the late Anthony LaMark; loving mother of Rita Ann Kalimon (Arthur) and the late Marianne LaMark; proud grandmother of Rebecca A. Kowalski (Michael), Jessica A. Mitchell (Alan), Amanda S. Mastrean (Jason), Amy M. Morgan (Robert) and David Good; also survived by 12 great-grandchildren;one great-great-grandson. Mass of Christian Burial for family and friends, Monday,10 a.m in St. Ferdinand Church, 2535 Rochester Rd., Cranberry Twp. 16066.  No visitation. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY; 724-772-8800. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 24, 2019
