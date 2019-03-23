DZURA ANNA M. (MEDIATE)

Of North Huntingdon, formerly of North Braddock, age 88, on Friday, March 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Andrew Dzura. Preceded in death by her siblings, Catherine Regina, Bruno Mediate, Virginia Mediate, Gloria Sklenar, Ellen Horrell, Frank Mediate, and Joseph Mediate; loving daughter of the late Frank and Antionette Mediate. Anna is best known for being the owner of the "Dairy Dan" custard truck, which was a summertime delight to many residents of the areas surrounding her hometown. She also enjoyed traveling, baking, and spending time in her garden. Friends welcome Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800, where a Parastas will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. Anna will be laid to rest at Braddock Catholic Cemetery.