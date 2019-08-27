|
|
EGIDIO ANNA M. (PETROCELLI)
Of Pitcairn, age 90, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert Egidio; loving mother of Roxane (John) Rocco of Pitcairn, Allan Egidio of Texas and a late infant daughter; precious grandmother of Angela (Doug Appel) Rocco of Monroeville, Kristina Rocco of Pitcairn and Nicole Egidio of New Mexico; great-grandmother of Kobe Egidio Johnson; sister of James (Marilyn) Petroceli, the late Mary (late John) Cortazzo and the late Arthur Petrocelli; also survived by nieces and nephews. Anne's favorite pastime was traveling to sites like Hawaii, California and especially England. She also enjoyed family vacations in Ocean City, going for walks and reading. At Anne's request, her Blessing Service was private to her immediate family. She was laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019