ANNA M. (SCHNAUBELT) HINDIN Obituary
Age 90, of Cabot passed away on  February 22, 2020 at her home. Born December 26, 1929 in North Braddock, PA, she was the daughter of Leo Schnaubelt  and Louise Klemmer Schnaubelt. Anna had worked as a hospital admitting clerk. She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Cabot.  She enjoyed knitting and volunteering at Concordia. Surviving are her children,  Mark D. Hindin of Arlington, VA,  Amy (John) Hindin Correll of Virginia Beach, VA and  Tracey (Stephen) Hindin Johnson of Pittsburgh, PA, her brother, Ray Schnaubelt of Las Vegas, NV,  three grandsons, Samuel Johnson,  Adam Johnson and Timothy Correll and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harvey Hindin, one sister, Donice Fogle and two brothers, Mark and Leo "Skip" Schnaubelt. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. at CONCORDIA LUTHERAN MINISTRIES, Haven 2 Chapel, 148 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA with burial to follow at St. Luke Cemetery, Cabot. Memorial donations may be made to the Concordia Lutheran Ministries Good Samaritan Fund.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020
