|
|
LAPP ANNA M.
Age 88, of McCandless Twp., on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Lapp; loving mother of Robert Lapp (Nancy), Catherine Scherer (Ralph) and Mary Lynn Risley (Chip); grandmother of Megan Simpson, Ashley Bachman, Kurt Scherer, Katie Hockenberry, Matt Risley, Kristen Hayes and Evan Risley; great-grandmother of Tyler Simpson, Maci Bachman, Riley Hayes, Cooper Hayes and Albie Risley. Anna attended St. Benedicts Academy in the North Side where she met her future husband, Robert while playing on the girls basketball team and a longtime member of St. Alexis Church in Wexford. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her. Friends will be received Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford, PA 15090. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Alexis Church, Wexford. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Alexis Church, 10090 Old Perry Hwy., Wexford, PA 15090.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019