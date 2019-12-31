Home

POWERED BY

Services
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
724-935-3400
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Alexis Church
10090 Old Perry Hwy.
Wexford, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNA LAPP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNA M. LAPP

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNA M. LAPP Obituary
LAPP ANNA M.

Age 88, of McCandless Twp., on Sunday, December 29, 2019.  Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Lapp; loving mother of Robert Lapp (Nancy), Catherine Scherer (Ralph) and Mary Lynn Risley (Chip); grandmother of Megan Simpson, Ashley Bachman, Kurt Scherer, Katie Hockenberry, Matt Risley, Kristen Hayes and Evan Risley; great-grandmother of Tyler Simpson, Maci Bachman, Riley Hayes, Cooper Hayes and Albie Risley.  Anna attended St. Benedicts Academy in the North Side where she met her future husband, Robert while playing on the girls basketball team and a longtime member of St. Alexis Church in Wexford. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her.  Friends will be received Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford, PA 15090. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Alexis Church, Wexford. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Alexis Church, 10090 Old Perry Hwy.,  Wexford, PA 15090.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -