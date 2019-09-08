|
|
PADALINO ANNA M. (CAPORIZZO)
On Friday, September 6, 2019, age 96; beloved wife of the late Dominic Padalino; mother of Clara Gorman (Thomas), Rina Pia Hankle (late Charles) and Gina M Raspanti (late Carl); sister of the late Vincent and Alex Caporizzo; grandmother of Dominic, Charles, Heather and Matthew; also survived by 12 great grandchildren. Friends received at the BAGNATO FUNERAL HOME, Jefferson St., Carnegie, Mon 6-8 p.m. Interment service Tuesday 10:30 a.m. in Queen of Heaven Cemetery Mausoleum. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CEMETERY. Add a tribute at www.bagnatofuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019