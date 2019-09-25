Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Westminster Presybterian Church
2040 Washington Road
Pittsburgh, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 PM
S.S. Simon & Jude Church
1607 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
ANNA MAE CONROY

ANNA MAE CONROY Obituary
CONROY ANNA MAE

Age 74, of Pittsburgh, passed away surrounded by her family and her AGH family on Monday, September 23, 2019.  Loving mother of Kelly Rump, Erin Conroy and the late Daniel Conroy; devoted Nonnie of Ricky (Jennifer) Rump, Ryan Rump and Chase Hochendoner. She was the daughter of the late Alfred and Elizabeth (Schullo) Ranallo. Special thanks and heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nurses, aides and staff of Allegheny General Hospital 11-A and the LVAD support team for their special care they showed to our mother and family. Friends welcome Thursday, 2-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday in S.S. Simon and Jude Church.  www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019
