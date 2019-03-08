|
FISCHBAUGH ANNA MAE
Of McCandless Twp., on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Daughter of the late Roy and Esther Fischbaugh; sister of the late Harry E. Fischbaugh; proud aunt of Michael Fischbaugh, Michele Nikithser (Mike), Paul Fischbaugh (Rachell), Ann Newcamp, Beth DelRosso and the late Chris Mangieri and Jim Fischbaugh; Friends received Friday, 3-7 p.m., at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Neumann Church, Saturday, 1 p.m. Anna Mae enjoyed traveling, her family and her friends but her nieces and nephews were the biggest joy of her life.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019