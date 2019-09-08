|
|
KOVANIS ANNA MAE (SNYDER)
Anna Mae Kovanis (nee Snyder) passed away peacefully in her home on September 5. Born on September 17, 1925 in the Glendale neighborhood of Scott Township, PA, she graduated from St. Luke's High School, and later married Albert M Kovanis, Sr. in 1945 in Carnegie, PA. She resided in Scott Township until moving with her husband and family to Palm Harbor, Florida in 1971. Anna Mae was the second of nine children of the late George and Ottilia Snyder. She is preceded in death by her husband, Albert; sisters, Georgine and Mary Ethel; brothers, Lawrence, George, Jr, and Leo; and son-in-laws, Jerry Harcrow and Joe Bobel. She is survived by twelve children, Linda Harcrow, Albert, Jr. (Betty), Angel Bobel, David (Diane), Charles, Ronald (Jenn), Robert (Beth), Ann Hartle (Tim), John (Anna), Kevin (Carolyn), Reverend Joel, Christine Oman (Chris); 25 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Raymond, Kenneth, and Norman.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019