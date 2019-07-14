|
|
LICHAUER ANNA MAE
On Thursday, July 11, 2019; daughter of the late George C. and Flora (Bosenberg) Lichauer; sister of Paul, George J., Elmer, Beverly, and the late Mary Ellen. Also survived by many cousins. Anna was a long-time resident of Mainstay Life Services. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in memory of Anna to Mainstay Life Services. 200 Roessler Road. Pittsburgh, PA 15220.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 14, 2019