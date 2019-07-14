Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-766-5080
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNA LICHAUER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNA MAE LICHAUER


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNA MAE LICHAUER Obituary
LICHAUER ANNA MAE

On Thursday, July 11, 2019; daughter of the late George C. and Flora (Bosenberg) Lichauer; sister of Paul, George J., Elmer, Beverly, and the late Mary Ellen. Also survived by many cousins. Anna was a long-time resident of Mainstay Life Services. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in memory of Anna to Mainstay Life Services. 200 Roessler Road. Pittsburgh, PA 15220.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
Download Now