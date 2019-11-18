|
|
ROBARE ANNA MAE (CASSIDY)
A longtime resident of Turtle Creek, age 93, on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harry F. Robare, Jr.; loving mother of Marion (John) Petrovay of North Huntingdon, Harry F. (Clara Ann) Robare III of Addison, PA, Alice Ann (Dean) Crossland of Camp Hill and Geralyn Robare of Turtle Creek; dear grandmother of John Petrovay III, Jeanene (Michael) Walker, John Robare, Aleah (Brian) Colfer, Sean (Jamie) Crossland, Branden Douglas, Bruce Douglas, Geralyn Douglas, and Patrick (Dominique) Crossland; great-grandmother of Madelyn Walker, Jace Colfer, and Brynna Colfer. Preceded in death by her siblings, John, Robert and Marion Cassidy. Anna Mae was an active member of the Turtle Creek Senior Citizens. She enjoyed baking and camping. But most of all, she loved spending time with her adored family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Friends are welcome on Tuesday from 3-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., TURTLE CREEK / MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. in Sacred Heart Church of Good Shepherd Parish, Brinton Rd. Anna's family would like to give a special thanks to Three Rivers Hospice and the staff at Hempfield Manor.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 18, 2019