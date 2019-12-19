|
DELEY ANNA MARGARET
Of McCandless Twp., formerly of Bradford Woods, PA, died peacefully at Vincentian Home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Born in Braddock, PA, she was the beloved daughter of the late John Joseph and Anna Elizabeth (nee Deley) Deley. Anna is survived by her sister, Sr. Agnes Mary Deley, SCN, of McCandless Twp., and two brothers, John J. (Freda) Deley, Jr., of New Hope, PA, and Joseph G. Deley, of Wexford, PA. Also survived by her cousins and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sr. Mary Victorine Deley, SCN, and her sister-in-law, Jessie M. Deley. Anna graduated from Swissvale High School in 1945 and was retired from Westinghouse Electric Company. Anna was a member of St. Alphonsus Church in Wexford, PA, and had belonged to several volunteer organizations. She loved to travel, sew, do puzzles, and cook. Her family will miss the traditional Slovak meals she prepared during the holiday season. There is no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Alphonsus Church, 201 Church Road, Wexford, PA, on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment in All Saints Braddock Catholic Cemetery, 1560 Brinton Rd., Braddock Hills, PA 15221. Arrangements by GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Highway, Wexford, PA. www.thomafuneralhome.com.
