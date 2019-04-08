Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 761-2441
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Little Sisters of the Poor
1028 Benton Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Little Sisters of the Poor
1028 Benton Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA
ROMAN ANNA MARIA

Age 103, of Pittsburgh, PA went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sotero Roman; her daughter, Ana Luz Malave'; and her granddaughter, Sandra Muniz. She is survived by the three grandchildren she lovingly raised as her own, Lisa (Rick) Bedillion, Bethsaida Muniz (Matthew) and Diana (Mark) Focht; her much loved great-grandchildren, Connor, Joshua, Elisha and Josiah; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Anna Maria was a remarkable women whose tenacity and strength knew no bounds. A longtime resident of Bellevue, PA, she was deeply devoted to her faith and her family. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, April 9, from 2-8 p.m. at Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10 at 11 a.m. Private burial service will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions to Little Sisters of the Poor.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019
