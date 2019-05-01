CUMMINGS ANNA MARIE (HARRINGTON)

Age 95, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, formerly of Carrick and Whitehall. Beloved wife of 57 years to the late James Roy "Jasroy" Cummings; loving mother of Mary Jo (Tom) Brown, Paul (Cathy), Ken (Michele), Patty, Joe (Patty), Loretta (Mark) Harding, Kathy (Don) Lydic and Dan (Kelly); grandmother of 19; great-grandmother of two; sister of the late Frank, Paul, Don, Mary, Dolores, Regis and Marion. She worked for over 30 years with both Bell Telephone and AT&T and was also a member of "The Card Club" since 1942. Anna was fun-loving, caring and above all kind. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 9:00. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:00 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com