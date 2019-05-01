Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
ANNA MARIE (HARRINGTON) CUMMINGS

CUMMINGS ANNA MARIE (HARRINGTON)

Age 95, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, formerly of Carrick and Whitehall. Beloved wife of 57 years to the late James Roy "Jasroy" Cummings; loving mother of Mary Jo (Tom) Brown, Paul (Cathy), Ken (Michele), Patty, Joe (Patty), Loretta (Mark) Harding, Kathy (Don) Lydic and Dan (Kelly); grandmother of 19; great-grandmother of two; sister of the late Frank, Paul, Don, Mary, Dolores, Regis and Marion. She worked for over 30 years with both Bell Telephone and AT&T and was also a member of "The Card Club" since 1942. Anna was fun-loving, caring and above all kind.  She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.  Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 9:00.  Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:00 a.m.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 1, 2019
