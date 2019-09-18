Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
930 Center Avenue
Blawnox, PA 15238
(412) 828-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNA DEJIDAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNA MARIE DEJIDAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNA MARIE DEJIDAS Obituary
DEJIDAS ANNA MARIE

Age 67, of Penn Hills, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. Beloved wife of C. Robert "D.J." DeJidas; loving mother of Derek (Melissa) DeJidas and Darcy (Antonio) Falls; grandmother of Amauri Grace, Connor and Nora DeJidas; and sister of Jay (Carole) Conley and Debbie (Rich) Quering. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, September 20th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Catholic Parish, 111 Erhardt Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15235. Private burial for immediate family only to follow. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox). www.thomasmsmithfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now