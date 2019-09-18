|
DEJIDAS ANNA MARIE
Age 67, of Penn Hills, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. Beloved wife of C. Robert "D.J." DeJidas; loving mother of Derek (Melissa) DeJidas and Darcy (Antonio) Falls; grandmother of Amauri Grace, Connor and Nora DeJidas; and sister of Jay (Carole) Conley and Debbie (Rich) Quering. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, September 20th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Catholic Parish, 111 Erhardt Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15235. Private burial for immediate family only to follow. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox). www.thomasmsmithfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019