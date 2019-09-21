|
DiPERNA ANNA MARIE
Age 51, of Mt. Washington, on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Loving mother of Michael Naccarelli (Ashley); beloved daughter of Rosina Avigliano DiPerna and the late Richard DiPerna; sister of Kenneth R. DiPerna (Mary), Ronnie V. DiPerna (Kathy) and Maria Carmella Wilkes (David); also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Visitations on Saturday, 6-8 p.m. and Sunday, 2-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO - FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412-381-2323), where a Blessing Service will be held on Monday, 10 a.m. www.bruscofalvo.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 21, 2019