Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-2323
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
ANNA MARIE DiPERNA


1968 - 2019
ANNA MARIE DiPERNA Obituary
DiPERNA ANNA MARIE

Age 51, of Mt. Washington, on Sunday, September 15, 2019.  Loving mother of Michael Naccarelli (Ashley); beloved daughter of Rosina Avigliano DiPerna and the late Richard DiPerna; sister of Kenneth R. DiPerna (Mary), Ronnie V. DiPerna (Kathy) and Maria Carmella Wilkes (David); also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Visitations on Saturday, 6-8 p.m. and Sunday, 2-8 p.m.  at the BRUSCO - FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412-381-2323), where a  Blessing Service will be held on Monday, 10 a.m. www.bruscofalvo.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 21, 2019
