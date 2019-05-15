|
|
GEFFEL ANNA MARIE
Age 86, of Penn Hills, on Monday, May 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas J. Geffel; mother of Nick Geffel, Valerie (James Feucht) Geffel, Joanne (Thomas) Pivirotto and Donna (John) Violando; grandmother of Nicholas, Breana, Tommy, Brooke, Jonathan and Jake; cherished great-grandmother of Jayden and Lillie; also survived by many loving nieces. No viewing or services. Interment private. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View). Tootie loved to make people laugh and do her scratch off lottery tickets. Please offer condolences at:
www. schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 15, 2019