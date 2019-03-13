Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNA HUNTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNA MARIE HUNTER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ANNA MARIE HUNTER Obituary
HUNTER ANNA MARIE (ROMANO) (MILANO)

Age 100, formerly of the North Side, and Avalon, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Born September 27, 1918, daughter of the late Paul and Lena Romano. Beloved wife of the late Alex Hunter, and the late Nick Milano; loving mother of Marialena (Bill) Thoma, and Gloria (Denny) Cronin; dear grandmother of Mary Eileen (Steve) Nardozzi, William (Lisa) Thoma, W. Dennis (Kathy) Cronin, Debbie (Mark) Young, and Jeffrey (Sue) Thoma; great-grandmother of Brittani, Brianna, Dairian, Daniel, Tyler, Dillon, Dana, Nikki, Caden, and Eva; great-great grandmother of Asher, and Ava Rose. Preceded in death by her brother Carl (Dolly) Romano. Anna can best be described as a woman ahead of her time. She worked as a bookkeeper for a jewelry company, and a commercial arts studio. Anna was a proud member of the Executive Secretary Association, and The ISDA Amity Lodge. "Anna delighted in every social occasion. She was always the one to give a toast, and breathe life into every occasion." Family and friends will be received Friday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME INC. 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Cyril of Alexandria. Entombment will follow in North Side Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Manhattan Beach CA, 90266, or Vincentian Home, 111 Perrymont Road, Pittsburgh PA 15237, c/o Memory Lane. On behave of the family, we would like to thank Pilgrimage Hospice for the kind and compassionate care of our mother.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
Download Now