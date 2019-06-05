Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Bagnato Funeral Home
50 Jefferson St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-3964
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNA MAUTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNA MARIE (ADAMO) MAUTI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ANNA MARIE (ADAMO) MAUTI Obituary
MAUTI ANNA MARIE (ADAMO)

After a valiant battle with cancer, on June 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Robert Mauti; loving mother of Augie (Janice) Mauti, Rev. Joseph (Marianne) Mauti, Patty (Leon) Dwinga, Jr., and Jo Marie (Dave) Tissue; cherished "Nonni" of Ben (Ashlee) Mauti, Pam (Jamie) Rogers, Lisa Mauti, Robert Mauti, Maria (John) Drake, Daniel (Lila) Mauti, Lee (Megan) Dwinga, Stephanie Dwinga, Seth Dwinga, Kristina, and Gabriella Tissue; blessed to be a "Great-Nonni" to Leo Mauti, Liam, Jack, Gavin, Elliana, and Quincy Rogers, Mackenzie Dwinga and Anna Maria Drake. Also survived by brother, Leo Adamo; and sister, Angeline Calabrese; and eight late brothers and sisters. Anna Marie had a huge love of life. Many called her Mom. Her true love was her family and her profound faith in the Lord. Special thanks to Dr. Vicki March, MD, for her compassionate care and love to Anna Marie. Friends received at the BAGNATO FUNERAL HOME, Jefferson St., Carnegie, on Thursday, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on Friday at 10 a.m. Add a tribute at www.bagnatofuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now