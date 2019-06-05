MAUTI ANNA MARIE (ADAMO)

After a valiant battle with cancer, on June 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Robert Mauti; loving mother of Augie (Janice) Mauti, Rev. Joseph (Marianne) Mauti, Patty (Leon) Dwinga, Jr., and Jo Marie (Dave) Tissue; cherished "Nonni" of Ben (Ashlee) Mauti, Pam (Jamie) Rogers, Lisa Mauti, Robert Mauti, Maria (John) Drake, Daniel (Lila) Mauti, Lee (Megan) Dwinga, Stephanie Dwinga, Seth Dwinga, Kristina, and Gabriella Tissue; blessed to be a "Great-Nonni" to Leo Mauti, Liam, Jack, Gavin, Elliana, and Quincy Rogers, Mackenzie Dwinga and Anna Maria Drake. Also survived by brother, Leo Adamo; and sister, Angeline Calabrese; and eight late brothers and sisters. Anna Marie had a huge love of life. Many called her Mom. Her true love was her family and her profound faith in the Lord. Special thanks to Dr. Vicki March, MD, for her compassionate care and love to Anna Marie. Friends received at the BAGNATO FUNERAL HOME, Jefferson St., Carnegie, on Thursday, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on Friday at 10 a.m. Add a tribute at www.bagnatofuneralhome.com.