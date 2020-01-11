Home

Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
412-824-4332
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
ANNA MARIE (LUCARELLI) McCLAIN

ANNA MARIE (LUCARELLI) McCLAIN Obituary
McCLAIN ANNA MARIE (LUCARELLI)

Age 77 of East McKeesport, passed peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020, after a 13 year battle with Dementia. Anna Marie was the Co-Founder and Owner of Lea's Floral Shop, Inc. in East McKeesport. Lea's was named for her and her father Leo. She enjoyed designing floral arrangements to help her customers commemorate special occasions or add special touch of beauty to life. Through the years, many of those same customers became cherished friends who were just like family. Anna Marie had a deep love for her family and friends and will be greatly missed. She was the daughter of the Late Leo and Barbara (Dora Bachy) Lucarelli; beloved wife of 55 years to Frank R. McClain; loving mother of Mary Pat Lechliter-King (Dennis, Daughters, Marissa and Madison, Granddaughter Arden), Frank J. McClain (Vicky) and Diane Waszkiewicz (Todd); cherished grandmother of John (Josh), Mark (Julie), Brian (Ali) and Maryann Lechliter, Jessica (Ray Weishorn), Frank, Jr and Lynnie McClain, Matthew, Elizabeth, Rebecca and the Late Kirk Waszkiewicz; adored great-grandmother to Bailey, Patrick and Anna Lechliter, and Charlie Lechliter. Anna Marie gave her talent of designing flowers to so many for over 50 years. Please honor her by surrounding her with flowers. Her family would like to extend a special thank you to Arden Courts and Bridges Hospice for taking such great care of her. Family and friends will be received in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 201 Marguerite Ave, Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332, on Saturday from 6pm to 9pm and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at Noon in St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Anna Marie will be laid to rest in New St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020
