HUNTER ANNA MARIE (ROMANO) (MILANO)

Age 100, formerly of the North Side, and Avalon, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Born September 27, 1918, daughter of the late Paul and Lena Romano. Beloved wife of the late Alex Hunter, and the late Nick Milano; loving mother of Marialena (Bill) Thoma, and Gloria (Denny) Cronin; dear grandmother of Mary Eileen (Steve) Nardozzi, William (Lisa) Thoma, W. Dennis (Kathy) Cronin, Debbie (Mark) Young, and Jeffrey (Sue) Thoma; great-grandmother of Brittani, Brianna, Dairian, Daniel, Tyler, Dillon, Dana, Nikki, Caden, and Eva; great-great grandmother of Asher, and Ava Rose. Preceded in death by her brother Carl (Dolly) Romano. Anna can best be described as a woman ahead of her time. She worked as a bookkeeper for a jewelry company, and a commercial arts studio. Anna was a proud member of the Executive Secretary Association, and The ISDA Amity Lodge. "Anna delighted in every social occasion. She was always the one to give a toast, and breathe life into every occasion." Family and friends will be received Friday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME INC. 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Cyril of Alexandria. Entombment will follow in North Side Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Manhattan Beach CA, 90266, or Vincentian Home, 111 Perrymont Road, Pittsburgh PA 15237, c/o Memory Lane. On behalf of the family, we would like to thank Pilgrimage Hospice for the kind and compassionate care of our mother.