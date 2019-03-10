|
NEE ANNA MARIE
Age 84, of Ross Twp. on March 9, 2019. Daughter of the late Patrick and Anne (Keane) Nee. Sister of the late Thomas P. Nee, Sr. and William Nee. Aunt of Thomas Nee (Mary), Kathleen Guzzi (Michael), Patricia Mearhoff (Martin), William Nee (Charlotte), and Michael Nee (Tazeen). Also many great-nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, 2 p.m. until the time of the Blessing Service at 4:30 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Interment private. please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019