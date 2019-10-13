|
|
SEMAN ANNA MARIE
Age 72, on Thursday, October 10, 2019 of Baldwin. Mother of Dorn Laux Jr. and Veronica Laux. Grandmother of Harley Laux, Justin Laux, and Haven Vaira. Daughter of the late Marie and Joseph Seman. Sister of the late Thomas J. Seman. No Visitations. Please meet in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Wendelin Church for her Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday October 19th at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Autism Speaks. Arrangements entrusted to BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC. www.BoronFuneralHome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019