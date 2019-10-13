Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
ANNA MARIE SEMAN

ANNA MARIE SEMAN Obituary
SEMAN ANNA MARIE

Age 72, on Thursday, October 10, 2019 of Baldwin. Mother of Dorn Laux Jr. and Veronica Laux. Grandmother of Harley Laux, Justin Laux, and Haven Vaira. Daughter of the late Marie and Joseph Seman. Sister of the late Thomas J. Seman. No Visitations.  Please meet in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Wendelin Church for her Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday October 19th at 10:30 a.m.  In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Autism Speaks. Arrangements entrusted to BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC. www.BoronFuneralHome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
