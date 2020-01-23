|
|
HAYWOOD ANNA MARY (GROLL)
Peacefully at her Westwood home, with her family by her side, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, Anna Mary, age 89. Beloved wife for 66 years of John F. Haywood. Loving mother of John (Susan) Haywood, Mary (Ronald) Klein, Carol (Felix) Magnotta, Anna (the late Ronald) Vitali, Steven (Christine) Haywood, Lisa (Robert) Shore and the late Jeffrey (surviving wife Donna) Haywood; dear grandmother of Kimberly, Daniel and Timothy Haywood, Tiffany (Kristin) Haywood, Louis and Christina Magnotta, Carolyn (David) Bland, Ryan and Jeremy Klein and Jesse and Lukas Shore. Great-grandmother of Sierra Haywood and Jack Bland. Beloved aunt of Art and Paul Groll. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church, Green Tree on Saturday at 10 a.m. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020