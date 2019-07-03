KAPFER ANNA MAY (FLAHERTY)

Age 92, on Monday, July 1, 2019, of Brentwood. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Kapfer; loving mother of Kathleen A., Robert J., James M. (Amy), Donald C. (Kim), and the late Thomas P.; cherished grandmother of Karen, Steven, Thomas, Kristen and Kallie; proud great-grandmother of Eli, Megan, Julian and Marcel; daughter of the late Walter and Clare Flaherty; sister of the late William P. (Vera) Flaherty and Leo V. (Peggy) Flaherty; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Saturday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Albert the Great Church at 10:30 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to the Thomas P. Kapfer Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o The Pittsburgh Foundation, 5 PPG Place, Suite 250, Pittsburgh, PA 15227. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.