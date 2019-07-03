Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227

Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Apostles Parish, St. Albert the Great Church
ANNA MAY (FLAHERTY) KAPFER

ANNA MAY (FLAHERTY) KAPFER Obituary
KAPFER ANNA MAY (FLAHERTY)

Age 92, on Monday, July 1, 2019, of Brentwood. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Kapfer; loving mother of Kathleen A., Robert J., James M. (Amy), Donald C. (Kim), and the late Thomas P.; cherished grandmother of Karen, Steven, Thomas,  Kristen and Kallie; proud great-grandmother of Eli, Megan, Julian and Marcel; daughter of the late Walter and Clare Flaherty; sister of the late William P. (Vera) Flaherty and Leo V. (Peggy) Flaherty; also survived by many nieces and nephews.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 2-8 p.m.  Funeral Prayer on Saturday morning at 9:45.  Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Albert the Great Church at 10:30 a.m.  If desired, family suggests contributions to the Thomas P. Kapfer Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o The Pittsburgh Foundation, 5 PPG Place, Suite 250, Pittsburgh, PA  15227.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 3, 2019
