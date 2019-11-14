|
|
DICK ANNA REGINA (SCHAUB)
Age 99, of Mt. Lebanon, on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Wife of the late Thomas J. Dick; mother of Thomas J. (Valerie) Dick, Jr. and Alan (Kaye) Dick; grandmother of Kelly Close, Lauren Miller, Michele Angel and Lisa Watson; sister of the late John M. Schaub; also survived by eight great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Friday from 2-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Bernard Church on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blind and Rehabilitation Services, 1816 Locust St., Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or to W. PA School For Blind Children, 201 N. Bellefield Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 or to .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019