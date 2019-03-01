Home

Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 561-0380
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
RIGANO ANNA

Age 91 of Brookline peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, February 28, 2019. wife of the late Anthony; beloved mother of Michael (Nancy) Rigano and Rachel (Richard) Brandi; sister of the late Angelo, Frank and Pat Violi; grandmother of Melissa (Lee), Frank, Lisa and Peter Rigano; great-grandmother of Leah and Madelyn; also many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 Sunday Only 2-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday at 10 a.m., in the Church of the Resurrection. Anna emigrated from Italy after WWII and awaited the arrival of her beloved fiance, Anthony whom she married and had a happy and successful life.


www.deborfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
