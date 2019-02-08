Home

Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
703 East Main Street
Ravenna, OH 44266
(330) 296-6436
ANNA CUSHMAN
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
703 East Main Street
Ravenna, OH 44266
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
703 East Main Street
Ravenna, OH 44266
Interment
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Streetsboro, PA
CUSHMAN ANNA ROSE

Age 89, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Anna was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on July 5, 1929 to parents Louis and Anna (Paple) Chianese. Anna is survived by her sons: John (Christine) Cushman, Louis Cushman, Michael (Paula) Cushman and Daniel Cushman. Surviving also are her four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Condolences and memories may be shared at Wood-Kortright-Borkoski.com. Friends will be received at the WOOD-KORTRIGHT-BORKOSKI FUNERAL HOME, 703 E. Main St., Ravenna, on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m., funeral service officiated by Chaplain William Wisniewski. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Streetsboro on Monday, February 11 at 11:00 a.m. (Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436).

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019
