ANNA RUTH HOLT (1914 - 2020)
  • "We will all miss you Grandma Holt "
    - Antwan Worsham
  • "I knew Her as Aunt Ruthie from a very young age... she was..."
    - Robert Gibson
White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA
15221
(412)-241-7998
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
First Church of God in Christ
25-2 Centre Ave.
HOLT ANNA RUTH

A blessed age 105, quietly at her residence. She was born in Rapphannock, VA, May 3, 1914, to the late Minor and Frances Robinson. The youngest of 12 siblings who are all deceased, she came to Pittsburgh, PA, where she married the late Wilburn Holt. They were blessed with four children, Dolores, Milton, and Julia who are deceased, and Mary White. Ruth worked at the GSPH at Pitt for 30 years. She was a faithful member of First Church of God in Christ under the ministry of the late Bishop Gordon E. Vaughn. She was devoted to her family, church and work. She is survived by her daughter, Mrs. Mary White; 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Friends may call Thursday, March 12, 2020, 4-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburg 15221. Funeral Ceremony, Friday, March 13, 2020, 11 a.m. at First Church of God in Christ, 25-2 Centre Ave. 15209. Interment in the sacred grounds of Homewood Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020
