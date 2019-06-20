Home

J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
412-431-0867
On Wednesday, June 19, 2019, of Pittsburgh. Beloved Wife of the late Michael Korenoski; dear mother of Michael J. (Mary Frances), Theodore "Ted" (Judy), and Robert (Cynthia); grandmother of Michael F., Melissa A., Christopher C., and Jennifer A. great-grandmother of Amerina, Mackenzie, Maddox, Joey, Parker, Layla, and Soon-to-Be? Friends received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th St., South Side, on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 9 a.m. Divine Liturgy in St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Parastas Friday, June 21, 2019, at 6:30 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 20, 2019
