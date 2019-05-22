|
SCULLY ANNA S. (SAHR)
Age 91, formerly of Sheraden, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. Scully; loving mother of Michael (Donna) and Daniel J. Scully and Margaret (the late Michael) Feightner; sister of Nancy Liszka; grandmother of Stephanie (Matthew) Foglia, Amy (Scott) Kirkham, Sarah and John Paul Feightner; and five great-grandchildren. Friends received FRIDAY 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WILLIAM F. CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 2944 Chartiers Ave., Sheraden where a prayer service will be held at 8 p.m. www.wfconroyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 22, 2019