Home

POWERED BY

Services
WM. F. Conroy Funeral Home
2944 Chartiers Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15204
412-331-5192
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNA SCULLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNA S. (SAHR) SCULLY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ANNA S. (SAHR) SCULLY Obituary
SCULLY ANNA S. (SAHR)

Age 91, formerly of Sheraden, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. Scully; loving mother of Michael (Donna) and Daniel J. Scully and Margaret (the late Michael) Feightner; sister of Nancy Liszka; grandmother of Stephanie (Matthew) Foglia, Amy (Scott) Kirkham, Sarah and John Paul Feightner; and five great-grandchildren. Friends received FRIDAY 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WILLIAM F. CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 2944 Chartiers Ave., Sheraden where a prayer service will be held at 8 p.m. www.wfconroyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now