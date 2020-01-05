Home

Elachko Funeral Home
3447 Dawson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-682-3257
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elachko Funeral Home
3447 Dawson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Elachko Funeral Home
3447 Dawson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elachko Funeral Home
3447 Dawson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul Cathedral
Peacefully on January 4, 2020, Anna, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Carlantonio; loving mother of Giuseppe, (Marie), Giuliana (Americo) Dandrea, Carmelo (Anna); devoted Grandmother of nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Raffaele, Antonio, Margaretia, Angela, Enrico and Francesco; also survived by nieces, nephews and extended family. Friends and family are welcomed in the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, 3447 Dawson Street, (Oakland), Monday, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. in St. Paul Cathedral; Internment Calvary Cemetery. Visit Anna's memorial page at Elachko.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
