|
|
SCIULLI ANNA
Peacefully on January 4, 2020, Anna, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Carlantonio; loving mother of Giuseppe, (Marie), Giuliana (Americo) Dandrea, Carmelo (Anna); devoted Grandmother of nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Raffaele, Antonio, Margaretia, Angela, Enrico and Francesco; also survived by nieces, nephews and extended family. Friends and family are welcomed in the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, 3447 Dawson Street, (Oakland), Monday, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. in St. Paul Cathedral; Internment Calvary Cemetery. Visit Anna's memorial page at Elachko.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020