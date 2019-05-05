TOSIC ANNA (SACKINSKY)

Age 100, passed away March 15, 2019, Denton, TX. Born in Library, PA and raised with her four brothers, Felix, Stanley, Anthony, Chester; and sister, Helen (Bishop). Married John S. Tosic in 1938 and raised their five children in the South Hills. Anna was a dedicated homemaker who enjoyed cooking, sewing and gardening. When John retired from the coal-mining industry, they traveled the United States including Hawaii for their 50th wedding anniversary. After John's passing in 1998, Anna lived in Cary, NC and Pittsburgh, near sons, Robert and Thomas until 2008. She then moved to North Texas to be near her daughter and extended family. Survived by sons, Robert, Pittsburgh, PA, Thomas, White Sulphur Springs, MT; daughters, Donna, Keller, TX, Karen, Jacksonville, FL; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, John, 1998; son, James, 2016; grandson, Jack Kearney, 1986. Committal Service: Jefferson Memorial Cemetery, Pleasant Hills, PA May 11, 2019, 11 a.m.