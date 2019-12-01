|
|
WALSH ANNA
Age 88, of Bethel Park, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Beloved wife of 63 years to Morris C. "Moe" Walsh; loving mother of John (Chris) Walsh, Thomas Walsh, Karen (David) Mullet, Marianne (Patrick) Greene, Susanne Fullam, Kathleen (Kevin) Garnica and Christine (Edward) Makowski; proud grandmother of 16 grandchildren; sister of Henry Stockhausen. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Stockhausen; and her brothers, John and Hubert Stockhausen. Anna married Moe on January 28, 1956 and together they co-founded Bethel Bakery. Her biggest blessing in her life was her family. As a small child she developed a love for music which stayed with her for her entire life and she enjoyed playing classical piano with her friends. Her faith and prayer life were very important to her. She was a member of St. Louise de Marillac Parish for over 50 years. She will be missed by everyone who loved her. Family and friends will be received on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., at St. Louise de Marillac Church. (EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Ann's Novitiate, 110-39 Springfield Blvd., Queensville, NY 11428-0356 www.henneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019