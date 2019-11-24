Home

POWERED BY

Services
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 262-1390
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNABELLE KEPPEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNABELLE (HANSHEW) KEPPEL


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNABELLE (HANSHEW) KEPPEL Obituary
KEPPEL ANNABELLE (HANSHEW)

Age 96, formerly of Moon Township, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in the comfort of her home in Albuquerque, NM with her daughter at her side. She was born in Hopewell Township on March 20, 1923, one of seven to the late Glen and Mary (Kuhn) Hanshew. On September 27, 1952, Annabelle married the love of her life, Walter John Keppel, who passed on April 17, 2012. They had 60 beautiful years together. Beloved mother of Linda Keppel of Albuquerque, NM, Shay (Roger) Hoover of Hesstown, PA and Kim (Fred) McElhattan of Vista, CA; cherished grandmother of five, Jennifer (G.W.) Kirk, Timothy (Heath) Nixon, Nicole (Ashley) Burns, Shelby and Joey McElhattan; proud great-grandmother of Tyler and Belle Kirk and Katya Nixon; loving sister of Gerry Domitrovich and the late Robert, Glen, Ruth, Evelyn and June. Annabelle was a member of St. Margaret Mary Church and their aerobics class. Just like her husband, she loved sport, especially hockey and being with her family. Visitation Monday 2-4 and 7-9 at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP, 981 Brodhead Rd. where prayers will be recited on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at St. Margaret Mary church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in her name to .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANNABELLE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -