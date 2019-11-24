|
|
KEPPEL ANNABELLE (HANSHEW)
Age 96, formerly of Moon Township, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in the comfort of her home in Albuquerque, NM with her daughter at her side. She was born in Hopewell Township on March 20, 1923, one of seven to the late Glen and Mary (Kuhn) Hanshew. On September 27, 1952, Annabelle married the love of her life, Walter John Keppel, who passed on April 17, 2012. They had 60 beautiful years together. Beloved mother of Linda Keppel of Albuquerque, NM, Shay (Roger) Hoover of Hesstown, PA and Kim (Fred) McElhattan of Vista, CA; cherished grandmother of five, Jennifer (G.W.) Kirk, Timothy (Heath) Nixon, Nicole (Ashley) Burns, Shelby and Joey McElhattan; proud great-grandmother of Tyler and Belle Kirk and Katya Nixon; loving sister of Gerry Domitrovich and the late Robert, Glen, Ruth, Evelyn and June. Annabelle was a member of St. Margaret Mary Church and their aerobics class. Just like her husband, she loved sport, especially hockey and being with her family. Visitation Monday 2-4 and 7-9 at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP, 981 Brodhead Rd. where prayers will be recited on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at St. Margaret Mary church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in her name to .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019