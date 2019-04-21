NEWMASTER ANNAMAE

Age 95, of Penn Hills, on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Wife of the late Andrew Newmaster; mother of Lawrence (Marie), James, Jeffery (Ann), Gregory (Carole), Raymond (Kim), Bruce (Sharon) Newmaster, and the late Andrew "Bud" Newmaster; mother-in-law of Carol Newmaster; grandmother of 19; great-grandmother of 31; and 1 great-great-grandchild on the way; sister of Don Mixon, Carol Flickinger, the late Russell Mikszan, David Mikszan, and Mary Lou Biedrzycki; also survived by many nieces and nephews. AnnaMae started and operated the preschool at St. John the Baptist School for over 30 years. Friends received, Monday and Tuesday, 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOME, LTD.,/ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Rd. (at Universal Rd.), Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday, at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, celebrated by Father Joe Mele. Interment in St. Augustine Cemetery. To honor AnnaMae's memory, donations may be made to the Fr. Bartley Angel Fund, 444 St. John St., Plum, PA 15239.