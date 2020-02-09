Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-9713
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:30 AM
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
Liturgy
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church
ANNAMAE SMYDA

ANNAMAE SMYDA Obituary
SMYDA ANNAMAE

Age 91, Of Stowe Twp,. On Friday, February 7, 2020, Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Garry (Mary Beth), Barbara (Jim) Leja, and the late Barry. Grandmother of Garry Smyda, Ashley Smyda, Bethany Smyda, Christy (Ryan) Grindle, and  Lindsey Leja. Sister of Michael Madar and the late Marie DelRincon. Friends received Monday 4-8 p.m. at the VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Helen Street, McKees Rocks. Funeral Tuesday 9:30 a.m. Followed by Liturgy of Christian Burial in Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, 10:00 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
