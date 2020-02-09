|
SMYDA ANNAMAE
Age 91, Of Stowe Twp,. On Friday, February 7, 2020, Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Garry (Mary Beth), Barbara (Jim) Leja, and the late Barry. Grandmother of Garry Smyda, Ashley Smyda, Bethany Smyda, Christy (Ryan) Grindle, and Lindsey Leja. Sister of Michael Madar and the late Marie DelRincon. Friends received Monday 4-8 p.m. at the VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Helen Street, McKees Rocks. Funeral Tuesday 9:30 a.m. Followed by Liturgy of Christian Burial in Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020